NDOKLEY P. ENOW v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Writ of Actual Innocence -- Need for a hearing In 2015, Ndokley P. Enow, appellant, appeared in the Circuit Court for Montgmery County and, pursuant to a plea agreement with the State, pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit first-degree murder. In accordance with that agreement, the court sentenced Mr. Enow to 40 years’ ...

