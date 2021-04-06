Quantcast

St. John Properties debuts commercial office air purification strategy

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2021

Baltimore-based St. John Properties Inc. has initiated an innovative program to initially outfit nearly 2.4 million square feet of its commercial office portfolio in central Maryland with a UV Whole Building Air Purification process designed to significantly improve indoor air quality and reduce the spread of illnesses carried by airborne contaminants. Nine St. John Properties buildings ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo