Quantcast

Stertil-Koni USA sees record order intake in Q1 report

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2021

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni Tuesday announced it achieved record order intake for the first quarter of 2021. The Stevensville-based company, which focuses exclusively on the heavy duty vehicle lifting segment, along with shop equipment to support that sector, is recognizing for offering a complete range of heavy duty lifting systems to address all customer ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo