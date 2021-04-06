Quantcast

Trade announcement: Topps will offer stock to the public

By: Associated Press Michelle Chapman April 6, 2021

In addition to its trading cards, fans will soon be able to trade company shares of Topps. The company said Tuesday that it will become a publicly traded company this year by tying up with a blank-check company, or SPAC, a special purposes acquisition company. Topps, for anyone who has not opened the shoebox of trading cards ...

