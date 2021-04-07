Quantcast

‘A moment of real change’ at Md. Philanthropy Network

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter April 7, 2021

Maggie Osborn, a 30-year veteran of the philanthropic sector, will join the Maryland Philanthropy Network as the next CEO of the organization, which represents 115 foundations and other member organizations around the state. She succeeds Celeste Amato, who was the organization's CEO for eight years and left to become Baltimore Comptroller Bill Henry's chief of staff. Osborn more recently worked as senior vice CEO ...

