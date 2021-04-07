Quantcast

Baltimore entrepreneur pens debut book

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2021

Baltimore entrepreneur Jim Rafferty’s debut book, “Leader by Accident: Lessons in Leadership, Loss and Life” from Morgan James Publishing, examines how average people can grow into effective leaders, based in his own experience in the wake of a community tragedy. In the book, to be released Oct. 5, Rafferty details his highly-relatable, personal journey as an “accidental” leader who ...

