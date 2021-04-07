Quantcast

Baltimore’s Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services sold

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2021

Summer Street Capital Partners, LLC, a private equity fund based in Buffalo, New York, Wednesday announced it has completed the sale of Baltimore-based Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services to Aurora Capital Partners of Los Angeles, following a competitive auction managed by Stifel. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Curtis Bay is one of the only privately held, vertically integrated medical ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo