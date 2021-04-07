Dr. Joanne Waeltermann | Md. School for the Blind

Dr. Joanne Waeltermann has been appointed to the board of directors of The Maryland School for the Blind.

Waeltermann, a retired licensed and board certified pediatric ophthalmologist, served patients in Maryland from 1985 to 2019, at the Kid’s Eye Care of Maryland, Children’s Eye Care, LLC, University Eye Associates, the Howard County Health Department Eye Clinic and Drs. Ross and Susel Physician’s Eye Care. She was also appointed to the academic and medical staffs of numerous Maryland Hospitals including the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, University of Maryland Medical System, St. Agnes Healthcare, Maryland General and Howard County General hospitals during the period from 1985 to 2020.

Throughout her career, Waeltermann was a member of many professional societies, including the American Board of Ophthalmology, the Medical and Chirurgical Faculty of the State of Maryland, the Baltimore County Medical Association and the American Association of Pediatric Ophthalmologists. She served on the Board of Directors of the Maryland Society for Sight from 1991 to 2019 and served as the President of the Baltimore County Medical Association in 2000.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in biology and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Detroit (Mercy). She received her Doctorate of Medicine from Wayne State University and did her post-graduate training and fellowships in medical institutions in Michigan and Missouri. She has contributed to countless professional medical publications throughout her career.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.