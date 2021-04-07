Quantcast

Greenberg Gibbons launches Class A Flex/R&D division

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2021

Owings Mills-based commercial property developer Greenberg Gibbons launched Greenberg Gibbons Properties, a new division focused on developing Class A Flex/R&D properties to leverage its fully integrated real estate services platform to grow with scale and further diversify its portfolio of premier mixed-use and retail destinations. The company is actively investing $100 million to acquire and develop ...

