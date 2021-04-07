Kimberly Davis | Versant Health

Versant Health , a national managed vision care company based in Baltimore and wholly owned subsidiary of MetLife, named Kimberly Davis as its chief financial officer.

Davis previously served as the chief accounting officer for Versant Health, where she was responsible for GAAP and statutory reporting, as well as compliance, treasury functions and support for financial initiatives and strategies. Prior to joining Versant Health in 2018, Davis served as senior vice president and corporate controller for Jensen Hughes.

Davis brings more than 10 years of senior financial leadership experience to her role. As CFO, Davis will be critical to continuing integration of Versant Health into MetLife’s overall product portfolio, supporting all Versant Health growth initiatives and driving financial success.

In addition to her duties as CFO, Davis is passionate about providing mentorship to women who are aspiring leaders. She currently serves on the board of directors of several professional and charitable organizations, including the Executive Alliance, a prominent organization for connecting accomplished women on professional and personal levels to expand their impact and influence, the Baltimore Chapter of Finance Executives, Inc., the Baltimore Chapter of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women executive leadership team and the JHU Carey School of Business Dean’s Alumni Advisory Board.

She received her bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Maryland University College and MBA from The Johns Hopkins University Carey School of Business.

