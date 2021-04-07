Quantcast

Law Digest — Md. Court of Appeals — April 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2021

Maryland Court of Appeals Professional Responsibility; Disbarment: Given the severity of the misconduct and the presence of several aggravating factors, disbarment was the appropriate sanction for a Maryland attorney who violated multiple Maryland Rules of Professional Conduct, District of Columbia Rules of Professional Conduct of the Business Occupations & Professions Article by his intentionally dishonest conduct ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo