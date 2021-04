Violet Apple, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, fills in Sloane Brown about how her organization — its staff, members and volunteers — has demonstrated true Girl Scout resiliency in how they’ve handled the last year. This self-described “extrovert” also reviews how she has dealt with a more isolated existence and what she’s learned about herself (as well as a certain yummy treat she’s perfected).

This item is part of The Daily Record’s video series, Off the Record with Sloane Brown.