Parent cannot sue based on co-parent’s criticism, Md. appeals court says

Court upholds dismissal of interference with parental relations claim

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 7, 2021

One parent’s incessant and insulting criticism of the other to their child does not give rise to a compensable claim of intentional interference with parental relations by the criticized parent, even if the child does not want to visit him or her as a result, Maryland’s second-highest court ruled Wednesday in a battle between ex-spouses. Intentional ...

