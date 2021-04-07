Quantcast

Remedi SeniorCare lands Pa. nursing home pharmacy deal

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2021

Remedi SeniorCare, a Towson-based, national long-term care pharmacy, will provide pharmacy services for Gracedale Nursing Home, a 688-bed facility that offers comprehensive skilled nursing care, including short-term rehabilitation and respite care, in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. Remedi SeniorCare's services include daily delivery of medication in Paxit, its proprietary 24-hour, unit-dose medication management system.  Paxit's unique unit-dose packaging, organized by ...

