UMMS appoints King as first chief diversity, equity, inclusion officer

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2021

The University of Maryland Medical System has recruited a physician with deep roots in addressing healthcare inequities over a career spanning nearly three decades, and lived experiences in inner-city America, to serve as the system’s first-ever chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer (CDEIO). Roderick K. King, MD, MPH will join UMMS this summer and will be ...

