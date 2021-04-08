Quantcast

Baltimore nonprofit expands to Philadelphia

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2021

Baltimore-based nonprofit NCIA has expanded its Vocational Training Center (VTC) to Philadelphia, the organization announced Thursday. Part of an east coast expansion initiative partially funded by a $2.8 million grant from Truist, the Vocational Training Center will have locations in five cities by the summer of 2021. A center in Washington is slated to open in late ...

