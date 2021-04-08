Dr. Francisco Ward | Bazelet Health Systems

Bazelet Health Systems Inc. named Dr. Francisco Ward as its new chief medical officer.

Ward is a DEA licensed physician, graduate of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and founder of Seton Pain & Rehabilitation Center. He has worked with the Maryland Board of Physicians and the DEA successfully for many years and combines trusted traditional medical background with substantial eloquence on the human endocannabinoid system, “ECS” and the cannabinoid landscape.

Ward, working from the company’s Columbia medical offices will be responsible for the execution of Bazelet’s healthcare programs, clinical research, and patient experience standards. As CMO, Ward will manage relationships with US healthcare entities, insurers, regulators and the global medical and research community.

Selected as a greater Baltimore region “Top Doc,” Ward has served as Maryland State Medical Society chair of the medical cannabis Task Force. His expert understanding of the endocannabinoid system, the musculoskeletal system and its influences on other body systems align with Bazelet Health’s priorities.

