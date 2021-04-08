Quantcast

Hogan vetoes bill to ban juvenile life without parole

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 8, 2021

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday vetoed a measure that would prohibit juveniles convicted of rape or murder from being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Senate and House of Delegates are expected to vote in the coming days to try to override the Republican governor’s veto of legislation its Democratic ...

