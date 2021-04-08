Quantcast

Police reform’s passage draws Dems’ cheers, GOP jeers

Hogan derides bill's 'poison pills'

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 8, 2021

Democratic legislators on Thursday basked in the General Assembly’s passage of police reform legislation to curtail deadly and excessive force and make the police disciplinary process uniform across the state and with greater civilian oversight. But their Republican colleagues – and the state’s GOP governor – voiced concern with legislation they believe adopted too much of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo