Report on Baltimore public health pilot says it met its goals

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter April 8, 2021

Baltimore Health Corps, a program launched in June that aimed to hire out-of-work Baltimoreans into public health jobs, released a preliminary report on Thursday outlining the program's performance. The $12.4 million program, which was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and other private funders, along with city and CARES Act funds, aimed to hire 300 workers to serve as contact tracers, who are responsible for alerting people who may have ...

