Suhas R. Shah and Barbara Clapp | CFG Bank

Baltimore-based CFG Bank added Suhas R. Shah and Barbara Clapp to its board of directors.

Shah has more than 45 years of accounting and advisory experience in the public accounting sector. He is a founding partner of BPS & Associates LLC, a regional CPA firm that specializes in work for businesses engaged in construction, healthcare and information technology. Shah is also a founder of Intyllus Advisors LLC, a full-service business advisory firm providing clients with world-class business consulting, accounting, and tax services, based in Ellicott City.

Shah is responsible for audits of multinational publicly-held companies, and has instructed accounting and finance courses for both undergraduate and graduate students in India. He has been published in the Journal of Chartered Accountancy – Winter 1983 for his research on Certain Issues on Consolidation of Parent/Subsidiary Companies.

Clapp has 20 years of experience in the marketing industry as president and CEO of her former firm, Clapp Communications. She has experience serving on many nonprofit boards of directors such as MDSPCA, Signal 13 Foundation, Baltimore Public Markets and Humane Society of the United States, to name a few.

Prior to founding her PR agency in 2001, Clapp was a senior account executive for the Baltimore Jewish Times & Style Magazine. Clapp is active in the local community and has extensive non-profit experience, including raising more than $2.5 million chairing the March for Animals and $500,000 founding the signature fundraising event for Signal 13 Foundation.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola College and was recently the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for PRSA Maryland.

In 2018, Clapp received the Atlantic Women’s Leadership Award by the CEO Reporter and was recognized as one of The Daily Record’s Most Influential Marylanders in 2017. Clapp will be joining the current team of Board of Directors – all who bring strong leadership and expertise in their industry.

