Suzanne Jones | Walker & Dunlop

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. hired Suzanne Jones as a senior director in its agency financing group, which focuses on the nationwide origination of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily loans.

Based out of the company’s Dallas office, Jones brings over 25 years of commercial real estate finance experience to the company’s #1-ranked multifamily lending platform.

Prior to Walker & Dunlop, Jones served as senior vice president with NorthMarq’s debt and equity financing group. She specialized in the origination of debt, joint venture, and structured financing for multifamily properties throughout the country. A leader in the Agency financing space, Jones was the recipient of NorthMarq’s Associate Producer of the Year in 2014 and was named Real Estate Forum’s Women of Influence in 2015. Additionally, she has served on the Producers Council, an appointment reserved for producers in the top 10 percent company-wide. Throughout her career, Ms. Jones has underwritten more than $6 billion of commercial real estate transactions and has been engaged on large portfolios and transactions both abroad and nationwide.

Jones is a founding member of Real Estate Network Empowering Women (RENEW), Inc., a commercial real estate finance organization targeting women in commercial real estate finance and continues to serve on its board. She is also a member of GoBundance Women, a high-level mastermind and accountability group committed to help plan, execute, and achieve professional and lifestyle goals.

