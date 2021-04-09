Quantcast

Boeing sues subcontractor over work on Air Force One planes

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas — Boeing is suing a subcontractor it hired for work on new Air Force One planes used to carry the president, saying the company ran into financial problems and missed deadlines. The aircraft maker said the subcontractor's problems have caused millions in damages to Boeing and jeopardized work that is critically important to ...

