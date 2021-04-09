Quantcast

Credit unions ramping up financial planning services

By: Pete Pichaske April 9, 2021

COVID-19 wreaked financial havoc on many Maryland families, prompting the state’s largest credit union, the State Employees Credit Union, to step in to help. “Financial wellness is central to what a credit union is – deeply committed to strengthening the lives of members,” said Becky Smith, president of marketing and strategy for the State Employee’s Credit ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo