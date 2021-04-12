Quantcast

‘Skilled predator’ FBI boss harassed 8 women, watchdog finds

By: Associated Press Jim Mustian April 12, 2021

NEW YORK — One woman carried a ruler at FBI headquarters so she could smack James Hendricks' hands when he reached for her legs and breasts. Another went home shaken after he tugged on her ear and kissed her cheek during a closed-door meeting. And when Hendricks went on to lead the FBI's field office in ...

