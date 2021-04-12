Quantcast

Hopkins is first Md. university to announce vaccine mandate for students

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter April 12, 2021

As universities around the country announce that students must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can return to campus in the fall, Johns Hopkins University has become the first school in the state to announce its decision to mandate the vaccine, joining schools like Rutgers, Brown and Cornell. All Hopkins students who will be on campus in the fall — which will be ...

