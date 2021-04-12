Quantcast

Lawmakers legalize possession, distribution of heroin paraphernalia

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 12, 2021

The Maryland General Assembly on Monday night passed legislation to legalize the possession and distribution of heroin paraphernalia, including needles and syringes. The Senate vote was 28-19; the House tally was 95-38. The Senate tally would fall one short of the 29 affirmative votes needed to override a veto by Gov. Larry Hogan, should he choose ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo