Lawmakers put finishing touches on 2021 General Assembly session

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 12, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's 90-day General Assembly session appears to ending without a pandemic hitch. Making it to midnight on Monday seemed like a stretch goal when the General Assembly gaveled into session on Jan. 13. By the time lawmakers reached the last eight-hour of session, they had already completed work on many big-ticket items while dodging ...

