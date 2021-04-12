Quantcast

Md. General Assembly strips governor of parole decisions

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 12, 2021

With just hours left in its 2021 session, the Democratic-led General Assembly on Monday approved legislation to strip Maryland governors of the final say in parole decisions for inmates sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The Senate passed the measure on a 30-to-17 vote; The House of Delegates tally was 88-50. Both ...

