Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16B deal

By: Associated Press Matt O'Brien and Michelle Chapman April 12, 2021

Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion. The acquisition will get Microsoft deeper into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance's widely used medical dictation and transcription tools. Microsoft will pay $56 per share cash. That's a 23% premium to Nuance's Friday closing price. ...

