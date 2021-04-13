Quantcast

ASSOCIATE
Columbia, Maryland civil litigation firm welcomes applications from judicial clerks and associate attorneys with 0-2 years experience. If you are currently clerking and interested in an associate position at the conclusion of your judicial clerkship, please forward resume, law school transcript, and cover letter with salary expectations to holder@evdlaw.com.

Candidates for lawyer opportunities must possess a law degree from an ABA-accredited law school in the United States and be a member of the Bar.

