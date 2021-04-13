Christopher Steer | Sessa & Dorsey

Sessa & Dorsey LLC added Christopher Steer as a partner.

Steer’s practice area will focus on estates and trusts and he will also serve as a business adviser for clients based throughout Maryland, Washington and northern Virginia.

He brings a highly diversified business and law background to the firm encompassing more than 25 years. Throughout his career, he has functioned as an attorney, owner and operator of different business entities, management consultant, entrepreneur, and executive serving and advising organizations across the United States.

Steer earned a Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Maryland School of Law.

