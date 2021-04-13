FEATURED MOVER | Laurie Jodziewicz, US Wind

Laurie Jodziewicz has joined the team at US Wind as senior director of environmental affairs.

In her new role, Jodziewicz will lead US Wind’s permitting team and will focus on environmental and regulatory compliance, among other things.

Jodziewicz joins US Wind from Kindle Energy, a Blackstone portfolio company, where she served as vice president, environmental. Earlier in her career, she worked as director of permitting for offshore wind at NRG Energy when they proposed an offshore wind project for the Delaware lease area, and on permitting and regulatory issues at the American Wind Energy Association.

She brings more than 20 years of experience in both onshore and offshore wind permitting, regulatory issues, and environmental consulting to the US Wind team.

ABOUT LAURIE JODZIEWICZ

Resides in:

Washington

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in international politics from The George Washington University in 1997. The energy world lured me in while I was finishing my undergraduate degree, and I could never shake it, especially when I became involved with renewables and wind.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I’m drawn to science and the natural world, so perhaps a biologist with applied fieldwork. Some of the most interesting aspects of my job involve working with scientists.

Favorite vacation:

Every 10 years a group of friends spends a week on Vancouver Island fishing, hiking, wildlife watching, and generally goofing around. We’re due again this summer, and it would be extra special after the year we’ve all had!

When I want to relax, I … :

Pick up some knitting or work on our tiny vegetable and herb garden.

Favorite book:

“The Fifth Season,” by N.K. Jemisin (from the Broken Earth trilogy)

Favorite quotation:

“Science is magic that works” — Kurt Vonnegut

