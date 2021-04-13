Quantcast

Hogan signs law requiring exonerees be compensated

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 13, 2021

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday signed into law legislation ensuring the wrongly convicted receive financial compensation from the state for their years in prison. The statute, which the Senate and House of Delegates passed with no votes in opposition, requires the state’s Board of Public Works to approve the compensation amount based on a formula ...

