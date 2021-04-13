Quantcast

McDaniel College, Duquesne University form master’s degree partnership

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2021

McDaniel College and Duquesne University Tuesday announced a partnership that gives McDaniel undergraduate students in the economics and business administration department, as well as eligible alumni, preferred admission to four master’s degree programs at Duquesne’s Palumbo-Donahue School of Business. The four master’s degree programs include the Professional Master in Business Administration (PMBA), Master in Business Administration ...

