Pounded by the pandemic, Baltimore’s downtown ponders a new direction

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter April 13, 2021

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore released its 2020 State of Downtown report on Tuesday, showing decreases in employment in Baltimore’s downtown, as well as increases in office vacancy rates throughout a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic struggles it introduced. Just over 23% of the area’s office space was vacant in 2020 — an increase of ...

