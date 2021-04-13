Quantcast

The 2021 General Assembly session’s winners & losers

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2021

WINNERS House Speaker Adrienne Jones. The woman once called the “accidental” speaker by some had a triumphant session. Her “Black agenda” almost ran the board, from HBCU funding to police reform to sports betting. Gov. Larry Hogan. Another masterful bit of triangulation by the media-savvy governor between Democrats on the left and his conservative GOP wing on ...

