Quantcast

The Option Group expands to Del. with acquisition of AgeWise Solutions

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2021

The Option Group, a Hunt Valley-based Certified Life Care Management company Tuesday announced its acquisition of AgeWise Solutions, a Bear, Delaware-headquartered care management provider specializing in elder care. The Option Group supports families and older adults who are managing the effects of aging, a chronic illness or a disability, and provides services across Maryland, Pennsylvania and now ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo