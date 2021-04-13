Quantcast

US court lifts hold on Ohio’s Down syndrome abortion law

By: Associated Press Julie Carr Smyth April 13, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A divided federal appeals court lifted the hold Tuesday on an Ohio law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions based on a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome, a case considered nationally pivotal. Judges of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals narrowly ruled to reverse two earlier decisions blocking enforcement of the 2017 ...

