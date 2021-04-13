Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop provides bridge financing, $37M permanent loan for affordable community

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2021

Bethesda-based commercial  real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Tuesday announced it structured $37.286 million in permanent financing for San Fernando Apartments, a 264-unit affordable housing community in Mesa, Arizona. The complex is supported by an allocation of 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). Tom Sigrist and Drew Hefner of Walker & Dunlop's FHA Finance team led the transaction on behalf of their ...

