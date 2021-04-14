Quantcast

Biden begins to undo Trump-era ban on abortion referrals

By: Associated Press By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar April 14, 2021

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday began to undo a Trump-era ban on clinics referring women for abortions, a policy that drove Planned Parenthood from the federal family planning program and created new complications for women trying to get birth control. The proposed rule from the Department of Health and Human Services follows through on ...

