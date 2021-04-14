Quantcast

Frostburg to offer buyouts to faculty, staff

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter April 14, 2021

  Frostburg State University plans to offer a voluntary separation program to over 80 of the school’s faculty and staff members starting April 19 to shift some personnel funds into growing programs and technological needs at the school. The program is open to faculty members who are at least 57 years old or staff who are at ...

