ADVERTISEMENT

IN-HOUSE COUNSEL

Harford County Maryland based business is seeking In-House Counsel to perform a range of legal services for the company. Maryland Bar admission is required. Salary negotiable.

Please email resume to Chris Ziemann at:

cziemann@homeparamount.com

or call 410-510-0700 ext. 8164

