Quantcast

To retain workers, Walmart moves more of them full time

By: Daily Record Staff Anne D'Innocenzio April 14, 2021

NEW YORK — Walmart is moving more of its workers full time, with the goal of having two-thirds of its U.S. store hourly jobs be full time with more consistent work schedules by early next year. That's up from 53% five years ago, the company said. With this move, announced Wednesday, the nation's largest private employer says ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo