Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Rutherford out, Schulz in as Md.’s 2022 gubernatorial race heats up

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 14, 2021

Spring is a time of new beginnings, and the end of the 2021 General Assembly session means it's time to think ahead to the 2022 election season Maryland's primary election is roughly 14 months away and jockeying for position has already begun. Already two potential Republican candidates have announced on the same day, within hours, their intentions, with ...

