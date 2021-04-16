Quantcast

A $1.2 billion loss for Delta, but recovery is on the radar

By: Associated Press David Koenig April 16, 2021

Delta Air Lines lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter, more than expected, but executives said Thursday that the airline could be profitable by late summer if the budding recovery in air travel continues. CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday that ticket sales have been stronger in the last two weeks than at any time since the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo