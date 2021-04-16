Quantcast

After union vote, Bezos vows to do better for Amazon workers

By: Daily Record Staff Joseph Pisani April 16, 2021

NEW YORK — After a union battle at an Alabama warehouse, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos acknowledged that Amazon has to do better for its workers and vowed to make Amazon a safer place to work. Bezos made the promise Thursday in his annual letter to shareholders. He said he didn't take comfort in the outcome of ...

