ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY (Circuit)
Wicomico State’s Attorney’s Office
Salisbury, Maryland
Qualified candidates should have 5+ years of experience litigating in the Circuit Court. This position offers a focused and motivated litigator the opportunity to gain significant trial experience with the possibility for advancement. Salary based on experience, comprehensive benefits package.
Submit cover letter and resume
COB May 20, 2021, to:
Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County
P.O. Box 1006, Salisbury, Maryland 21803
jdykes@wicomicocounty.org &
hr@wicomicocounty.org
