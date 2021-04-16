ADVERTISEMENT

COMMERCIAL TITLE PROCESSOR/PARALEGAL

Large Multi-State Commercial Title Insurance Company looking for Commercial Title Processor/Paralegal

Candidate must have minimum of three (3) years of experience with title insurance underwriting, processing and closing commercial real estate transactions, to include:

– Prepare title commitment and title insurance policies, and work with agency underwriting counsel to resolve extraordinary title issues;

– Interface directly with purchasers, sellers, lenders and their respective attorneys to facilitate transactions, address coverage requests and otherwise manage expectations;

– Underwrite commercial and residential titles in connection with the issuance of title insurance policies relating to properties located in MD, VA, DC and 20 other states;

– Review ALTA, as-built, location or other surveys as they relate to the subject transaction and request for insurance coverage;

– Prepare Closing Disclosures, HUD-1 Settlement Statements and closing cost estimates;

– Manage commercial and residential files relating to matters concerning preprocessing through post-closing, responsible for communication with clients and their respective attorneys;

– Prepare title closing documents, including deeds, releases etc;

Title Producers license in MD, DC and/or VA beneficial but not required. Aim+ Title Software experience preferred, but not required. Outstanding communication skills, both oral and written, great attention to detail and exceptional organizational skills are a must. Ability to meet critical deadlines and experience with direct client and lender contact (i.e. telephone, email and mail correspondence) required.

Extremely competitive salary, performance bonuses, paid health insurance, dental, life insurance, long and short term disability, vision, 401K employee contribution and additional employee matched contribution up to 4%. Convenient Baltimore County location with covered free parking.

Send resume to: cbarber@residentialtitle.com



