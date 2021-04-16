Quantcast

Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages

By: Associated Press Sarah Rankin April 16, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. — Liberty University has filed a civil lawsuit against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages after the two parted ways acrimoniously last year. The complaint, filed Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court, alleges Falwell crafted a "well-resourced exit strategy" from his role as president and chancellor in the form of a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo